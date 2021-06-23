New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 101.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. 38.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

