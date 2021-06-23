New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after buying an additional 1,039,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

