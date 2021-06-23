New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,000 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $13,698,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $7,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $204,340.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ASB opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

