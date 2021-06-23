New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.40 Million Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,631 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn stock opened at $81.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.31. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

