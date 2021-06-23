Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 9,233 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 55.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 19.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $559,313. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USM opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

United States Cellular Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.