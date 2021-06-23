Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 76.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

