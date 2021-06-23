New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.32 Million Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Premier Financial worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

