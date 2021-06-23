Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 811 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total value of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $546.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.48. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $603.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

