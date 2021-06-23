Insider Selling: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Sells C$338,442.00 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total transaction of C$338,442.00.

Shares of ATA opened at C$34.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 50.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.36. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$16.28 and a 12-month high of C$35.12.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. Research analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.