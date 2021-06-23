Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 101,811 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 52.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.67 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

