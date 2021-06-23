Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3,496.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,061,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 293,462 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPAI opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

