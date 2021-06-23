Analyzing Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) and Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mallinckrodt has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $2.21 billion 0.02 -$944.60 million $6.52 0.08 Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$37.55 million ($1.11) -10.19

Aldeyra Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt. Aldeyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mallinckrodt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mallinckrodt and Aldeyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mallinckrodt 0 0 0 0 N/A Aldeyra Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $25.56, suggesting a potential upside of 125.96%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Mallinckrodt.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Aldeyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -49.31% 39.11% 4.09% Aldeyra Therapeutics N/A -53.52% -42.14%

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, an injectable drug for rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, polymyositis, and others; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Ofirmev, an acetaminophen injection; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; and Amitiza for constipation. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; StrataGraft, which is in Phase III and II clinical development for the treatment of burns; MNK-6105 and MNK-6106, an ammonia scavenger for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a neuropsychiatric syndrome associated with hyperammonemia; and SLN500, a ribonucleic acid technology therapy. In addition, it offers specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc for the development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in Phase 2 testing for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer.

