HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 459,641 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $1,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 530,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 147,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Shares of ARCO opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $559.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 73.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

