Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSV. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the first quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, insider Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,941.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $665.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.