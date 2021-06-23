Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

