5,128 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after acquiring an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after acquiring an additional 328,224 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,543 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

