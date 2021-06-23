$0.50 EPS Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

NYSE RXN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $34,195.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

