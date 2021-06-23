10,000 Shares in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNFA opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

