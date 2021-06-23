HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $64,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.47. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

