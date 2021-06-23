HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $388.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 616.58%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

