Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce $74.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $47.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $307.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.64 million to $308.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $425.73 million, with estimates ranging from $411.38 million to $440.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $65.33 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2,229.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $210,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $800,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $337,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

