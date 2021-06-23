MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up to $45.19

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.19, but opened at $46.78. MarineMax shares last traded at $47.42, with a volume of 1,227 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,363.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $130,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.