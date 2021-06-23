Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.03. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,903 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

