Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $35.09

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.09, but opened at $33.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.19, with a volume of 1,857 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,452,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,783,000 after buying an additional 2,076,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,694,000 after buying an additional 718,793 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after buying an additional 661,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,301,000 after buying an additional 619,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

