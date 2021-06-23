Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 793 Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,726,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 480,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $631,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.