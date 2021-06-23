Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $284,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

