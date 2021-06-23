Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 563,347.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 602,782 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 89.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 86,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE JHX opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.54. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have commented on JHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. James Hardie Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.