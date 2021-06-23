El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of El Pollo Loco worth $54,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $614.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

