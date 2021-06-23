The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REAL opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,744 shares of company stock worth $1,998,877. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

