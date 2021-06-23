Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco Sells 14,016 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $1,456,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of U opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of -95.05.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

