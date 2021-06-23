David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66.

On Thursday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.29, for a total transaction of C$613,587.75.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$125.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$122.00. The stock has a market cap of C$179.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$128.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.89%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.06.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

