Richard K. Crumly Sells 13,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,136,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.01. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 2.43.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

