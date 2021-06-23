BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Brightcove worth $57,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,675,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $2,385,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at $2,324,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.01 million, a PE ratio of 81.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

