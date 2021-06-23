BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,292 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.36% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $58,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% during the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $767,701.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,348 in the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KYMR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

