BlackRock Inc. Has $60.15 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $60,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 708,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 586,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

