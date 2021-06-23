BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Conn’s worth $61,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Conn’s by 23.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,704. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.61. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.