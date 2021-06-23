BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $60,000 Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

