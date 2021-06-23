BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,132 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

PLBC opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.