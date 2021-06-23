First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 123.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Community were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Community by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

