BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $71,000 Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $184.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $81.27 million for the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,304,081.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

