Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Veru were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. The firm has a market cap of $678.11 million, a PE ratio of -283.57 and a beta of 0.62. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.