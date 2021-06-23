BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $75,000 Stock Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KODK. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 25.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.