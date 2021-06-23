IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce $41.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.54 million. IMAX reported sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 372.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $231.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.01.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMAX stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

