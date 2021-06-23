BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 139,961 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,961 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $467.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

