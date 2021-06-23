Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Tricida worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tricida by 11,855.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after buying an additional 4,504,003 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,136,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 3,603.3% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 858,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 835,715 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tricida alerts:

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.72. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.