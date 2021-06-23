Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,923 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Akouos were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKUS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Akouos by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $30.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $462.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

