Rhumbline Advisers Takes $266,000 Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.