Rhumbline Advisers Sells 770 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Lakeland Industries worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,725,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.84. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

LAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

