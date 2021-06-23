Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,400 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth $2,489,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,054,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 186,060 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,239,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.90. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $146.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

