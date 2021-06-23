Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,900 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Marlin Business Services worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRLN opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.93. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

